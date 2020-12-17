x
New York law bans sale of Confederate flags on state property

In his bill-signing memo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the measure is intended to counter a rash of racist, anti-Semitic, and other intolerant behavior.
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, a Confederate flag flies in the infield before a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the top tier of NASCAR, calls for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport that is deeply rooted in the South. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo bans the sale or display of Confederate flags, swastikas and other “symbols of hate” on state property including the state fairgrounds.

In his bill-signing memo, which was released on Wednesday, Governor Cuomo said the measure is intended to counter a rash of racist, anti-Semitic, and other intolerant behavior.

First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams says that the law is likely to be held unconstitutional.

Governor Cuomo acknowledged in his signing memo that certain “technical changes” will be needed in the law to make sure free speech protections in the U.S. Constitution are not violated.

    

