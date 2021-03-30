New Maine family finds home after year of COVID-19

Hope and Matt Reno left the pandemic, and Boston, in March 2020 for Matt's parents' summer cottage. They plan to stay

BRISTOL, Maine — In the sunny side yard of his Round Pond home, Teddy Reno has the ideal spot for his growing collection of trucks and diggers.

He sat on one, digging up the crushed stone like a veteran contractor, while his mother and father smiled from the sidelines.

For Hope and Matt Reno, life in this Maine village had not been part of the plan, but now seems ideal.

“I think we were absolutely not planning in mid- March (of 2020) to come here for the rest of our lives,” Matt said.

The past year saw a huge increase in home sales in Maine, many of the sales to people from out of state. In lots of towns, new families moved in to get away from crowds and COVID in the cities.

Matt and Hope Reno did that last March, coming to his parents’ summer cottage from their condo in Boston. Hope was pregnant and their daughter, Piper, was born last June in the hospital in nearby Damariscotta.

“Everyone, the nurses the midwives, everyone was so amazing,” Hope said.

That experience opened their eyes to local people from the yearround community.

And not long after, they couple decided Maine might be a good place to live.

“And I think at the point it was why would we leave? Everyone is happy.”

Two weeks after Piper was born, they started house hunting, finally buying a home in the village of Round Pond.

A key selling point? Good internet service.

That was key because both Matt and Hope depend on the internet to make their living. Matt runs his own online company, selling foods, safety equipment and office equipment.

“I really enjoy the work and I can do it from anywhere,” Matt said.

Hope works for an educational technology company in San Francisco. She was already working remotely from Boston before the pandemic.

The couple brought their jobs to Maine with them, making the decision to move to Round Pond relatively easy. They now have office spaces in the heated garage, and Matt said they actually have more space to work than they had in their condo.

The couple is not alone in choosing to move to small town Maine. Others have been making the move, too, for similar reasons. In coastal towns, especially, the arrival of new, younger people is often welcomed.

“Everyone says.' Oh, you’re bringing the average age down in Round Pond,'” laughed Hope. “But we aren’t the only ones, there’s a lot of young families have come here the past year."

Will they stay in Maine? Certainly, some will not, but Hope and Matt said they will.

As they talked on the front steps, a car drove by and waved.

Matt and Hope, having weathered their first winter as year-round residents of Round Pond, waved back.

“It’s one of our neighbors down the street who’s a great character,” Matt said. “It’s a good little community here.”