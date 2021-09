Gov. Janet Mills says the COVID-19 relief funds will be used to improve access to broadband internet

AUGUSTA, Maine — The federal government is allocating more than $128 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand Maine broadband.

The money will be used by the Maine Connectivity Authority to bring affordable, high-speed broadband to more Maine people and businesses.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of strong connectivity in every part of the state.