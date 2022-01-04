Man who sued over Maine police dog use receives $325K settlement

Stephen Brennan sued the town of York and the police officer after the traffic stop in September 2019.

YORK, Maine — A man who filed a federal lawsuit that said a police officer violated his constitutional rights by using a police dog during a traffic stop has received a $325,000 settlement in the case.

Stephen Brennan sued the town of York and the police officer after the traffic stop in September 2019.

The Portsmouth Herald reported the settlement Tuesday.

An attorney for Brennan says his client suffered multiple injuries due to dog bites, and they required months of follow-up treatment.