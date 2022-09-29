Man dead after West Gardiner fire

The fire took place on Thursday morning, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said.

The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Road at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The man, who was found dead at the scene, is believed to be Sherwood Keene, 83, who was renting the property, according to the release.

Remains of the dead man were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The fire's cause is still under investigation, the release stated.

"West Gardiner Fire was assisted by the Litchfield, Hallowell, Pittston, Randolph, Manchester, and Farmingdale Fire Departments. Gardiner Fire and Rescue assisted as well," the release stated. "Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office were assisted by the Maine Forest Service and Maine State Police."