Maine water district says fired super locked accounts on exit

A Maine water district said its former superintendent locked its board of trustees out of critical systems when he was on his way out.

The Anson-Madison Water District in Madison said the former superintendent changed email and Amazon account passwords and locked trustees out of financial, mapping, and billing applications. The Bangor Daily News reported that the trustees filed a lawsuit via their attorney in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

The trustees fired the superintendent in November 2021. The lawsuit states his recent conduct stands in the way of the district's ability to supply fresh water to customers.

His attorney told the Daily News that "there are disputed facts on how this all took place." The attorney said he and the former superintendent planned to meet with the district.