AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills signed a proclamation on Wednesday that extends the state of civil emergency for 30 days through June 11 as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second extension of the emergency proclamation.

A state of emergency in part enables Maine’s access to critical federal aid to boost response efforts. The proclamation is separate from the Governor’s Executive Orders and from her plan to reopen the Maine economy.

The Governor’s Office says Mills' Executive Orders and the Restarting Maine’s Economy plan remain in effect and unchanged.

“The State of Civil Emergency allows state government to deploy all available resources to protect the health and safety of Maine people and to respond quickly and as-needed to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mills said in a statement. “It also allows us to continue to draw critical Federal resources that help us equip frontline workers with needed protective equipment and to use Federal resources to support the State’s response.”

According to the National Governors Association, all U.S. states and territories, including those in New England, have ongoing emergency declarations.

Mills' proclamation comes as other governors across the nation also extend their respective states of emergency. Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced earlier this week he intends to renew his state of emergency as well.

