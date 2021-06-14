Maine House votes to eliminate police data sharing center

The question now moves to the Maine Senate

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House has voted to eliminate the state’s so-called “fusion center” created in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to ensure data is shared among law enforcement agencies.

The 88-54 vote on Monday followed a whistleblower lawsuit and scrutiny of the activities of the center, which was accused of gathering and storing intelligence on gun buyers, power line protesters, and employees of a camp for Israeli and Arab teens.

Further votes are necessary to close the center, which is an arm of the Maine State Police.