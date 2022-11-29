Maine State Bar Association releases first diversity, equity & inclusion report

Frank Bishop, president of the MSBA, said it started with a survey of all of the members of the association to look into any racial and ethnic discrimination.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — The Maine State Bar Association is taking a closer look at how it can be more inclusive and diverse through its first diversity, equity, and inclusion report. The 2021 report was released in October, and the association plans to continue these reports annually.

Frank Bishop, president of the MSBA, said it started with a survey of all of the members of the association to look into any racial and ethnic discrimination. The survey asked questions about each member's personal experiences in Maine's legal community.

Bishop said some BIPOC, or Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, members shared they felt they were being held to a different standard. Some court staff assumed they were not attorneys, and they experienced other racist stereotypes.

Bishop noted less than one percent of attorneys in Maine are BIPOC, but they are working to do more to increase diversity and inclusion.

"I think that particularly if you live in Cumberland County, or you live in Portland, Maine, you see the demographics of our city and our state are changing and that the makeup of attorneys, court staff, and judges is going to have to change in order for the court system to be successful to reflect the demographic changes that are happening here," Bishop said.

Bishop said they ultimately see this as an opportunity for growth, and the MSBA is already making changes.

Some of those changes include creating a BIPOC Lawyers Section which is open to members who identify as BIPOC and those who support its mission of providing support, mentoring, networking education, and fellowship for Maine’s BIPOC legal community.

The Maine Bar is also holding CLEs, or continuing legal education, for all of its members that specifically address racial and ethnic discrimination.

For more information about this report and the efforts the MSBA is taking moving forward, click here.