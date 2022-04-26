Maine reaches final settlement, will give back unemployment benefits to prisoners

Marc Sparks of Bucksport was one of 53 prisoners who collectively received more than $166,000 in unemployment benefits because they had been laid off.

MAINE, USA — Maine reached a final agreement to return unemployment benefits seized from about 50 prisoners who were on work release programs at the start of the pandemic under a settlement that resolves a lawsuit filed against the state in June 2020, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Marc Sparks of Bucksport was one of 53 prisoners who collectively received more than $166,000 in unemployment benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs as their employers shut down due to COVID regulations in 2020.

The state agreed to return funds to incarcerated or formerly incarcerated workers by Sept. 14, according to the ACLU of Maine, which represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

