Maine House passes $8.5 billion budget

The House voted to pass the $8.5 billion budget proposal that includes $300 for most workers. It now must be enacted by the Senate before going to Gov. Mills.

AUGUSTA, Maine — CORRECTION: NEWS CENTER Maine previously reported that the full Legislature had passed the budget. However, it still must be enacted by the Senate before going to Gov. Mills' desk for a signature.

Maine lawmakers are gathering on the eve of the new fiscal year. They are meeting without masks for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Maine House of Representatives voted to pass the $8.5 billion budget proposal that includes $300 for most workers.

The budget must now be enacted by the Maine Senate before going to Gov. Janet Mills' desk for a signature.

The votes coincided with new rules for masks. Face coverings are no longer required on the House and Senate floor.

This story will be updated.

#BREAKING: The legislature has passed the two year roughly $8.5 billion dollar state budget. Earlier this week, the budget passed in the AFA Committee unanimously and has bipartisan support. It now heads to the Governor’s desk for her to sign. @newscentermaine — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) June 30, 2021