AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Committee on Labor and Housing held a briefing with Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) Commissioner Laura Fortman Wednesday afternoon to discuss mounting frustrations Mainers are facing with the unemployment system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee is comprised of various state lawmakers, including senators and representatives from districts all over Maine. And while $240 million in unemployment benefits has been paid out to more than 70,000 Mainers over the past seven weeks, the Committee and Fortman met to discuss system problems and the tens of thousands of people who have yet to receive benefits.

“I have heard from hundreds of Mainers who see the department’s and the Mills’ administration’s response as completely inadequate and an utter failure,” Sen. Stacey Geurin (R-District 10) said to Fortman at the briefing. “Thousands of Mainers have gone seven weeks without a paycheck. To me, this is completely unacceptable.”

The meeting focused on issues surrounding the unemployment phone helplines, the online system, staffing, benefits, the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, and the unemployment system itself.

Fortman and other committee members joined the meeting remotely, and after some technical difficulties with the remote audio were resolved, Fortman made a statement to kick off the briefing.

She explained what the MDOL has done since the coronavirus pandemic reached Maine and thousands of Mainers have been out of work as a result. Fortman said 110,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in the last seven weeks, which is more than the past three years combined, and 75,000 people are currently receiving benefits.

“But behind this extraordinary statistic are real people,” Fortman said. “They are our neighbors, our friends, our loved ones – people who are hurting and need our help.”

Commissioner Fortman's complete opening statement:

The Department’s communication system has been overwhelmed with the influx of phone calls and people trying to resolve their claim issues.

Fortman said, “This has been frustrating for everyone. Frustrating for those who can’t get through to speak with us, frustrating for those who are waiting for their benefits, frustrating for my staff, and frustrating for me personally. I am committed to making sure that every Maine person who is eligible for these programs gets the benefits they deserve.”

The Committee later pushed Fortman about the technical system issues. Geurin made note of outside companies—such as Google and Amazon—that are available to help create systems and have helped other states with their unemployment systems.

“It was my judgment that we were better…that Maine people would be better served to get benefits out to them than to try to recreate a system during a crisis,” Fortman later said about creating a new system. She explained that back in February, before the health crisis hit, the Department had been looking at ways to improve the system.

The current system was rolled out in 2017—before Fortman headed the MDOL—and even back then showed signs of issues, Committee Chair Sen. Shenna Bellows (D-District 14) said. Rep. Lawrence Lockman (R-District 137) later bit back at Bellows for inferring that the current problems are former Gov. Paul LePage’s fault.

“How predictable of you to blame this mess on Paul LePage,” Lockman said.

Fortman and some Committee members continued to emphasize that no one could have predicted COVID-19 or the unprecedented effect it would have on the state economy—and on the unemployment system.

The unemployment system as a whole was created in the 1930s in response to the Great Depression, Fortman explained, and since then had served to temporarily help people who are out of work from no fault of their own. But now, the system is faced with untraditional circumstances, and the system had to quickly adapt to accommodate those who weren’t previously eligible.

Fortman said the current online system was never in danger of crashing. “It was not new technology that we needed, it was staffing.”

On top of technological issues and fundamental changes the system was faced with, Fortman explained staffing is one of their biggest obstacles. The MDOL increased its staff from 13 to 30 in the beginning weeks and is still working on implementing additional staff.

“It’s not just getting additional people,” she said, “[…] traditional training is impossible to achieve.”

The Department is working with L.L. Bean to help hire and train new staff. Fortman and Kimberly Smith, Deputy Commissioner of the MDOL, said 138 new positions will be filled in phases over the next few weeks.

This story will be updated with more details from the briefing.

