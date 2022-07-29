Maine cut greenhouse gas emissions 25% from '90, report says

The reduction surpassed the state's goal of 10%, the Maine DEP said Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's greenhouse gas emissions were 25% lower in 2019 than they were in 1990, environmental officials in the state said.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the emissions reduction surpassed the state's goal of cutting emissions 10% from 1990. The department issued a report on Thursday that detailed progress toward the state's greenhouse gas emission reduction goals.

More than 90% of gross greenhouse gas emissions in the state are from energy consumption, the report said. Annual emissions in the energy source category have been reduced by 38% since the high point of 2002.