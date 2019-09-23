AUGUSTA, Maine — Notice: The Maine Department of Secretary of State wants to let Mainers know that its offices will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

According to their Facebook page, all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be closed this Thursday, for a bureau-wide staff training.

It also says the BMV branch offices in Calais and Caribou will also be closed at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 25, too, to allow the staff in those offices to travel to Augusta for the training.

Offices will be back open on Friday, Sept. 27.