ME Attorney General clears officers in three 3 shootings

MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects — Kourtney Sherwood, 37, of Auburn, and Gregory Lasselle, 27, of Pittsfield — three days apart earlier this year, in February. Kyle Edwards, then 26, of Auburn, was shot by Lewiston police in January 2021 but survived the gunshot injury.

The Maine attorney general’s office reviews every case involving police use of deadly force to determine if the officer was justified in their actions. The office has not once found an officer unjustified.

