Latest scam prompts AARP warning: don't trust caller ID

Scammers asking for Medicare numbers have increased recently, Maine attorney general's office says

AUGUSTA, Maine — The calls kept coming this week, on both cell phones and landlines. Asking for Medicare card numbers this time. And, as usual, hiding the actual source of the call.

There seems to be no let-up in the number of phone scams, especially those targeting older Mainers.

The attorney general’s Consumer Fraud Division said the volume of scam calls dropped off significantly in the early days of the pandemic, but in recent months the calls have come back with a vengeance.

The latest phone scam tries to get Medicare card numbers -- a familiar tactic to AARP Maine. Fraud unit spokesman Phil Chin has received such calls himself.

“The bottom line is, ‘In order for you to get the blah, blah, benefits or a list we can put you on to get a vaccination, we will need some information, including your Medicare number.’ Do not give it up. Just hang up,” Chin said.

Like so many scams, this one comes from Maine phone numbers, sometimes from the recipient’s own local exchange.

That tactic is presumably to increase the chance people will answer the call.

As for seeking Medicare numbers, Chin said they can be valuable for the scammers.

“It’s well-established that a Medicare number is worth more than a credit card number,” he said.

Chin said a credit card number can always be changed by the credit card company, but tracking down or stopping a bad Medicare number can be much more difficult, and it can take time to show up. He said scammers may sell the number to others who will use it for fraudulent medical purchases, or as a key document for identity theft.

The advice? Same as always: don’t answer the call, and don’t give out any numbers.

But Chin has one more piece of advice, about a protection that appears to have lost its value.