Lake Region High School senior dies on school trip

The student suffered a medical emergency while hiking Sunday in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, officials said.

NAPLES, Maine — A Lake Region High School senior died Sunday while hiking on a school trip in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

The student, whose name was not released, suffered a medical emergency while hiking Baldface Mountain, MSAD 61 Superintendent Al Smith told NEWS CENTER Maine.

"911 was called and emergency attendees came," Smith said. "They did everything they could, but unfortunately [the student] did pass away."

About 50 seniors and staff spent Sunday night camping at Cold River Camp north of Chatham, New Hampshire on the Maine border, as part of a "senior awareness" trip the school has sponsored for nearly two decades, according to Smith.

"Some hike the trail and some stay at the base camp and swim," Smith said.

Counselors are at the high school this week, along with service dogs, to work with students.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office went to the scene. They did not return a phone call this week.

Smith said the school will also investigate.