Holden police issue silver alert for 66-year-old man with dementia

HOLDEN, Maine — Holden police have issued a silver alert for a 66-year-old man with dementia last seen early this week at his home.

Randy Carver of Moon Avenue is described as a white male, six feet tall and 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release Friday.

He was last seen wearing baggy clothes and is believed to be on foot.