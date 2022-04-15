Holden police issue silver alert for 66-year-old man with dementia

HOLDEN, Maine — Holden police have issued a silver alert for a 66-year-old man with dementia last seen early this week at his home.
Randy Carver of Moon Avenue is described as a white male, six feet tall and 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release Friday.
He was last seen wearing baggy clothes and is believed to be on foot.
Police ask anyone who sees Carver or has information about his location to call 911 or 207-624-7076 ext. 9.