HALLOWELL, Maine — A fire destroyed a Maple Street apartment building Saturday, leaving several tenants homeless and sending the Hallowell fire chief to an area hospital briefly.

No tenants were injured, the Kennebec Journal reported.

A boy and his friend were the occupants in the building at 27 Maple St., according to the report.

Hallowell Fire Chief James Owens was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center, but was treated and released.

The cause of the fire, which began in an attached garage at the 27 Maple St. building, was reportedly cooking related, Owens told the Kennebec Journal.

