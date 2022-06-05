Forest fires in Lake View prompt 'prepare to evacuate' warnings

Fires along railroad tracks in Lakeview and Knights Landing Friday afternoon drew firefighters from multiple departments, as well as the Maine Forest Service.

BROWNVILLE, Maine — Two forest fires along the shores of Schoodic Lake have met in the middle and continue to burn late Friday afternoon, prompting officials to warn residents to prepare to evacuate.

One fire started in Lake View and another in Knights Landing in Brownville, Deb Hamlin, deputy director of Piscataquis County Emergency Management Association, said. The fires met at Gerrish Cove Road.

Firefighters from Milo and Brownville are stationed at Knights Landing, with crews from Milo and Dover in Lake View. A Maine Forest Service helicopter is dropping water on the flames, Hamlin said.

Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency posted the "prepare to evacuate" warning just after 3:40 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., one person who has COPD had been evacuated.

Gerrish Cove Road remained closed at 4:30 p.m. Hamlin said the scene is still "very active" and discouraged people from coming to the area.

Crews from multiple fire departments in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties were headed to the area.