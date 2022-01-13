Footage shows Maine police K-9 attack that led to $325K settlement

The 2019 episode led to a $325,000 settlement for the driver, Stephen Brennan, who sued the town of York.

YORK, Maine — A Maine town has released video footage of a man being subdued by a police dog at a traffic stop.

The Portsmouth Herald reported the details of the settlement earlier this month. Seacoast Media Group, which includes the Herald, used a public records request to obtain the video footage. York officials released it late Wednesday.

The dashcam footage appears to show Brennan had begun to comply with police officer Jonathan Rogers’ command to get on the ground when the dog rushed forward and bit Brennan.

Watch the footage here.