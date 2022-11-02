Fire marshal: Sprinklers had been turned off prior to Bluenose Inn

Officials said the Feb. 10 fire caused approximately $10 million in damage to the Bar Harbor hotel.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Officials said on Wednesday that a sprinkler system at the Bluenose Inn had been turned off before a Feb. 10 fire that caused approximately $10 million in damage.

Firefighters from departments throughout Hancock and Penobscot counties fought the fire for approximately 21 hours.

An investigation by the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal "determined that the fire was electrical in nature and that the sprinkler system had been shut off," Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in an email Wednesday.

Moss said the loss had been estimated at about $10 million.

The fire burned an annex to the hotel, which included approximately 100 rooms, the Bar Harbor Fire Department said at the time.