Deputies identify body found on Orrington riverbank

ORRINGTON, Maine — On Tuesday, deputies identified the body of a woman found on a riverbank on River Road in Orrington.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post the body was identified as Loren Wadas-Kelly, 28, of Bucksport. Wadas-Kelly's body was initially found over the weekend near a public boat launch.
Deputies called this a boating accident and found a canoe that appears to be related.
In the same Facebook post, deputies wrote Wadas-Kelly was with her husband when the accident took place. Deputies identified him as Levi Kelly, 28, of Bucksport. He has yet to be found.
