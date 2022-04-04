Deputies identify body found on Orrington riverbank

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post the body was identified as Loren Wadas-Kelly, 28, of Bucksport.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORRINGTON, Maine — On Tuesday, deputies identified the body of a woman found on a riverbank on River Road in Orrington.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post the body was identified as Loren Wadas-Kelly, 28, of Bucksport. Wadas-Kelly's body was initially found over the weekend near a public boat launch.

Orrington boating accident search and investigation continues. Orrington Boating Accident During the evening... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Deputies called this a boating accident and found a canoe that appears to be related.

In the same Facebook post, deputies wrote Wadas-Kelly was with her husband when the accident took place. Deputies identified him as Levi Kelly, 28, of Bucksport. He has yet to be found.

For more information on the incident, click here.