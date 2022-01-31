Deadly Sabattus fire claims life of 69-year-old man, officials say

The fire took place on Monday afternoon.

SABATTUS, Maine — A 69-year-old man died in a fire in Sabattus on Monday afternoon, officials say.

Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Edward Greenier was found inside the remains of a burned home.

The fire started around 4:37 p.m. at 21 Moore Dr., according to Moss.

The Maine Office of State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the deadly blaze.

Moss said an autopsy will be done to confirm Greenier's cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.