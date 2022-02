The fire took place on Tuesday evening, officials say.

NEWBURGH, Maine — Fire crews from several towns responded to a blaze in Newburgh on Tuesday evening, officials say.

A dispatcher confirmed their presence at a large fire on Carmel Road North.

Jessica Carr lives nearby and is an eyewitness to the blaze. Carr said she saw massive flames and heard explosions.

#HappeningNow fire crews are working to put out a massive structure fire on Carmel Rd N in Newburgh. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/M3zEv0QqGn — Carly D'Eon (@CarlyD_onTV) February 23, 2022

