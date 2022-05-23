x
State

Crews battle large fire in Boothbay Harbor

The fire started on Monday night, officials say.
Credit: James Newton

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Update 10:30 p.m.: 

A dispatcher from Lincoln County told NEWS CENTER Maine between eight and 10 fire departments are fighting this blaze at the Beach Cover Waterfront Inn.

The first calls came in just after 9 p.m., officials said. 

Original story: 

Crews are battling a large fire in Boothbay Harbor, officials say. 

A reverse 911 call to Midcoast residents advised people to avoid the Lakeview Road area.

Credit: FLORIN IUGA

I’m out safe with the dog. I heard the explosions. My step dad went out and saw the fire. I ran out, no bra, to a fully...

Posted by Miri Lyons on Monday, May 23, 2022

The fire started on Monday evening.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available. 

