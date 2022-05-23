Crews battle large fire in Boothbay Harbor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Update 10:30 p.m.:
A dispatcher from Lincoln County told NEWS CENTER Maine between eight and 10 fire departments are fighting this blaze at the Beach Cover Waterfront Inn.
The first calls came in just after 9 p.m., officials said.
Original story:
Crews are battling a large fire in Boothbay Harbor, officials say.
A reverse 911 call to Midcoast residents advised people to avoid the Lakeview Road area.
The fire started on Monday evening.
NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.