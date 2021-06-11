Copyright holder settles lawsuit with LOVE artist's estate

The estate of Robert Indiana keeps intact a relationship with the copyright holder of the 'LOVE' series

PORTLAND, Maine — The estate of pop artist Robert Indiana has reached a settlement that keeps intact a longstanding relationship with the copyright holder of the iconic “LOVE” series.

Officials said Friday that New York-based Morgan Art Foundation will work with the Maine-based Star of Hope Foundation, which aims to transform Indiana’s island home into a museum to display his work.

The lawsuit by Morgan Art Foundation was filed in New York the day before Indiana’s death on May 19, 2018, on Maine's Vinalhaven Island.