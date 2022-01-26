Child killed in Washington County crash

An 11-year-old child died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Edmunds, state police said.

Just after 7 a.m., Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office were called to the crash near the intersection of Tide Mills Road, state police said in a release.

A 2006 silver Buick Lucerne was headed south on Route 1 when the driver lost control of the car. It skidded across the road and hit an oncoming 2010 blue Toyota Prius.

The child, a passenger in the Prius, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Prius and the driver and a passenger in the Buick were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

The intersection of Route 1 and Tide Mills Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police said they would not release the names of the drivers or the child until the crash report was completed.

State police declined to release additional information Wednesday afternoon.