Chief Kirk Francis reelected as Penobscot leader for sixth term

The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik, Penobscot Nation, and the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkmikuk recently held elections, officials say.

MAINE, USA — The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik, the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkmikuk, and Penobscot Nation all recently held elections, officials say.

A news release from the Wabanaki Alliance stated Chief William Nicholas was reelected to serve a fourth term of four years as leader of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkmikuk.

Meanwhile, Chief Kirk Francis was elected to serve a sixth term as the top Penobscot leader, officials said.

Voters elected Passamaquoddy Tribal Representative Rena Newell as Chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik, the release stated.

The three chiefs will all begin serving their new terms of office on Oct. 1, officials said.

“To serve the Sipayik community is a great honor that I accept with humility and a pledge to both honor all our ancestors and to make decisions with future generations of Passamaquoddy People in mind," Chief-elect Rena Newell of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik said in the release. "I also thank Chief Dana, Vice Chief Neptune, and all the leaders who served our community during this recent period. Their service is deeply appreciated."

For more information, click here.