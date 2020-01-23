EVANS, Ga. — A Georgia mother says she is upset after a Chick-fil-A manager asked her to stop breastfeeding.

In a Facebook post, which has more than 1,000 comments, Samantha Dawn McIntosh said she was feeding her 7-month-old daughter at an Evans, Ga. restaurant, when a manager approached her with a jacket saying "someone has complained" and would prefer if she would "cover up" because of the "other children in the restaurant."

She went on to say that she told the manager she would stop -- and continue feeding her daughter later.

However, the more she thought about the situation, the more upset she got.

"Why would a baby eating in any way offend someone to the point where it takes a manager approaching me about the situation?! So I got mad."

Another mother sitting near her also got angry with how the situation played out, asked for a different manager and began asking questions about the restaurant's policy.

RELATED: Mom gets $115 ticket while breastfeeding her baby in parked car

McIntosh said she has never been "super confident" breast feeding and that she is a "pretty modest person."

She went on to say that "absolutely no skin was showing and we sat in a booth in the back of the restaurant."

A television station, WRDW in Augusta, reached out to the owner-operator, Jason Adams, who apologized with how the situation unfolded.

“I am truly sorry for the experience Ms. McIntosh had in our restaurant yesterday. I have reached out to her to personally apologize," Adams told WRDW. "My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of our guests.”

She said that she posted the story on her Facebook page to get the opinions of others.

"Do openly nursing moms make you uncomfortable? This is NOT to debate, argue, or shame!! I genuinely want to try to see this situation from other perspectives!!"

Dozens of mothers showed support a rally at the Mullins Crossing Chick-fil-A this past Tuesday, the television station said.

When reached by 11Alive on Thursday, McIntosh said: "My only goal was to encourage education! Overall, I am happy with the way Chick-fil-A has responded to this incident and can only hope other moms will continue to feed their children in whatever way makes them most comfortable."

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas mother searches for recipient of daughter's heart valves in Georgia

Breastfeed 'wherever and whenever': Target store sign has moms rejoicing

Breastfeeding mother who was told to cover up now suing Texas Roadhouse