Central Maine Power customers could see a double-digit hike

PORTLAND, Maine — An increase in federally mandated regional transmission rates will affect nearly every electric utility in New England and will contribute to a projected double-digit increase for Central Maine Power customers starting August 1.
The annual adjustment will result in a 9% increase across the region, according to CMP.
The Portland Press Herald reported Monday that the adjustment is used to finance new high-voltage transmission lines and to maintain existing ones.
The Maine Office of Public Advocate said that the increase will likely lead to the largest one-time hike in retail delivery rates for CMP.
CMP has asked the Maine Public Utilities Commission to consider measures to lessen the impact.