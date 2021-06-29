Central Maine Power customers could see a double-digit hike

The increase will likely lead to the largest one-time hike in retail delivery rates for CMP, according to the Maine Office of Public Advocate.

PORTLAND, Maine — An increase in federally mandated regional transmission rates will affect nearly every electric utility in New England and will contribute to a projected double-digit increase for Central Maine Power customers starting August 1.

The annual adjustment will result in a 9% increase across the region, according to CMP.

The Portland Press Herald reported Monday that the adjustment is used to finance new high-voltage transmission lines and to maintain existing ones.

