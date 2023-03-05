Boil order issued for Milo Water District customers

The announcement was shared on Wednesday morning.

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — A boil-water order was issued in Piscataquis County on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency shared the announcement in a Facebook post.

"Due to the possibility of unsafe water, Milo Water District consumers are directed to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or in any other activity involving the consumption of water," the post stated.

Officials said the boil order will remain in place until further notice.

The boil-water order has been issued as a precaution following a recent water-main break.

Anyone with questions on the situation can call the Milo Water District at 207-943-2501.