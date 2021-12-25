'Baby Booty' workout helps new Maine moms

The class allows new moms to work out together with their little ones strapped right in front of them.

A new workout program in Portland is allowing new moms to exercise with their little ones strapped right in front of them.

Molly Brubaker and her 11-month-old daughter Ella started "Baby Booty" seven months ago to help parents just like her.

"Once she was born, I needed to figure out a way to work out without needing child care and bring her along for the ride. It's become an amazing support network," Brubaker said.

The program is helping other moms like Tasha Gerkin-Nelson.

"I found, postpartum, my body didn't want to do the same things I wanted it to do. This class gave me the opportunity to get out of my house and clear my head and move my body in ways that felt really good," Gerkin-Nelson said.

Brubaker said the 30-minute workout, which is held at Salud Portland, is based on movements new parents do every day like squatting, bending, and hinging.