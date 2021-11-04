x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Auburn attorney suspended for rule violations, incompetence, dishonest conduct

Stephen J. Link was suspended Wednesday for six months and one day after admitting misconduct.
Credit: Corgarashu - stock.adobe.com
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Lewiston attorney will serve a six-month suspension after admitting to misconduct including failure to pursue cases in a timely manner, lying to clients, and dishonest conduct.

Two clients filed complaints about Stephen J. Link in 2019 to the Board of Overseers of the Bar.

Link, who was first admitted to the Maine Bar in 2015, admitted to allegations that he violated rules of professional conduct regarding competence, diligence, communication, fees, expediting litigation, and misconduct, according to a Nov. 3, 2020, decision by Justice E. Mary Kelly.

Kelly ruled that Link "violated his duties of diligence, competence, and candor to his clients" and that his "lack of diligence and competence was negligent."

Link was suspended from practicing for six months and one day.

RELATED: Former lawyer sentenced to prison for stealing from clients

Related Articles

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES

In Other News

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly into Brunswick for the Great State of Maine Air Show