Auburn attorney suspended for rule violations, incompetence, dishonest conduct

Stephen J. Link was suspended Wednesday for six months and one day after admitting misconduct.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Lewiston attorney will serve a six-month suspension after admitting to misconduct including failure to pursue cases in a timely manner, lying to clients, and dishonest conduct.

Two clients filed complaints about Stephen J. Link in 2019 to the Board of Overseers of the Bar.

Link, who was first admitted to the Maine Bar in 2015, admitted to allegations that he violated rules of professional conduct regarding competence, diligence, communication, fees, expediting litigation, and misconduct, according to a Nov. 3, 2020, decision by Justice E. Mary Kelly.

Kelly ruled that Link "violated his duties of diligence, competence, and candor to his clients" and that his "lack of diligence and competence was negligent."

Link was suspended from practicing for six months and one day.