MAINE, Maine — The U.S. 2020 Census can be completed online, by phone, and by mail. Due to COVID-19 door knockers and helpers are suspended these days.

In the U.S., already more than half of U.S. households have completed their census. In Maine specifically, 45% of households have filled it out, according to U.S. Census Bureau New York Regional Director Jeff Behler.

The original deadline was July 31, but now you have until October 31 to fill it out. People are encouraged to complete the Census as early as possible.

The online version of the Census can be filled out on a smartphone as well as a computer.

"Census data is used to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding every year, and the collected data is used for the next 10 years," Behler said. "That includes funding for healthcare infrastructure, public health, roads, emergency response services, schools, SNAP, and other services for people and communities in need."

Some households in Maine, in areas where most people receive mail by P.O. box, have not yet received their Census invitation. That's because U.S. Census workers typically hand-deliver Census information to those residences, and due to COVID-19, they have suspended doorknocking efforts.

Those services will still be delivered once the U.S. Census workers can safely deliver and collect the data. The Census calls those areas "Update Leave" areas.

Behler said, "With most people sheltering at home, right now is the best time to complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail."

