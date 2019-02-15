AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills’ Administration is hoping to persuade thousands of Mainers to invest in heat pump systems to heat their homes. Mills revealed the plan in her budget speech to the Legislature Monday night, saying the goal will be to install heat one in 100,000 more homes over the next six years.

The administration is discussing options for increasing financial incentives for heat pumps, especially for lower-income homes.

Heat pumps use technology similar to refrigerators to extract heat from air even at low temperatures and use it to heat buildings. The systems can also work in reverse for air conditioning.

Efficiency Maine, the state energy conservation agency, says consumer interest is already high. The agency says it has provided 35,000 rebates for heat pumps in the past five years.

The Governor’s office says it hopes to have more details of the plan in the next two weeks.