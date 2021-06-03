State police, warden service searching for 12-year-old Frankfort boy

Atum Hosea was last seen just before noon Friday at Deb's Store on Stream Road in Winterport

FRANKFORT, Maine — Maine State Police, the Maine Warden Service, and volunteer firefighters are searching for a 12-year-old Frankfort boy last seen at a Winterport store.

Atum (pronounced Adam) Hosea reportedly walked into the woods behind his home on Treat Point Road in Frankfort at about 9 a.m. Friday, Maine State Police spokesman Katy England said Friday afternoon in a release.

He was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. at Deb's Store on Stream Road in Winterport.

Hosea is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 90 to 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time he was wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a black hat, sand-colored work boots, and was carrying a large tan backpack.

"Those searching are concerned about the falling temperatures, and if he has contacted a friend or is staying at a friend’s house, please make contact and let them know," England wrote. "The concern is for Atum being warm and safe."