BROWNFIELD, Maine — An hours-long standoff in Brownfield ended Wednesday morning, with the police taking an unidentified person into custody. Police are working to clear the scene.

Maine State Police tells NEWS CENTER Maine, Denmark Road in Brownfield was closed for a time due to the standoff situation.

Police said it started after a dispute between neighbors.

According to officials, there were children inside the home. They were safely taken out of the house.

