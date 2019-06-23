STANDISH, Maine — A 36-year-old Standish man was taken by LifeFlight, early Sunday morning, to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a rollover crash on Richville Road.

Brent Butterfield was located about 80ft from where first responders found a pickup, after not finding a driver in the vehicle, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the pickup was on its side by a snapped Central Maine Power pole and it was wrapped up in the guide wire.

The CCSO called Butterfield's injuries 'serious' and believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.