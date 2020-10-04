PORTLAND, Ore. — Father Don Gutmann, of St. Clare Church in Southwest Portland, celebrated Holy Thursday by preaching in front of an empty church. Parishioners were watching online at home.

"It feels weird for parishioners to be sitting at home watching their church service from their couch when they'd rather be here with all their friends and church family," said Gutmann.

The parishioners may not be together physically, but they are together.

The faces of parishioners at St. Clare Church are taped on the empty pews.

Stuart Worrell

"We have pictures of everyone in the parish taped to the pews in the church and it looks great to see but those are just pictures and not real people," said Gutmann.

That feeling of emptiness is shared by the Jewish community, currently celebrating Passover. Many at Congregation Neveh Shalom and beyond turned to Zoom for a community Seder.

"It's something like over 350 people will be together which is incredible to have that many people celebrating," said Rabbi Eve Posen.

Posen would have preferred celebrating with the congregation in person, but she says there is something refreshing about this year's Passover that is playing out online.

"Now you have families from east coast to west coast and all over the world connecting to have a communal meal and celebrate the holidays together," Posen said.

The celebrations, Posen says, can provide a break from our lives that have been turned upside down.

"We're all a little broken right now," she said. "But we're going to make it out okay."

Father Gutmann at St. Clare is sharing a similar message.

"Peace will reign stronger in our lives the more connected we are to God and God's goodness and Holy Week is a perfect time to be doing that," said Gutmann.

