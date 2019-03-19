CANTON, Mass. —

A man died after being struck by his own truck on a highway ramp in Canton, Massachusetts, according to police there.

State troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 around 4:10 p.m., Sunday.

For reasons still under investigation, state police say a 72-year-old man stopped and exited his 2006 Ford F-150. He was then struck and fatally injured by his truck.

The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Massachusetts State police closed the ramp following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation with assistance from the state police collision analysis and reconstruction section and crime scene services section.