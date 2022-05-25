'We don't learn' | Former Conn. Gov. Dannel Malloy reacts to Texas shooting 10 years after Sandy Hook

Now Chancellor of UMS, Malloy told NEWS CENTER Maine parents "have the right to be concerned" and "demand schools be made safer."

PORTLAND, Maine — Dannel Malloy said he received the news about the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, TX like we all did -- on his phone.

The former Connecticut governor said it sent him right back to nearly 10 years ago when he got word that 20 kids and 6 adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

That remains the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Now, the massacre that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 adults in Uvalde ranks a close second.

Malloy told NEWS CENTER Maine Wednesday it is clear little has changed since that day in December 2014.

"It's actually happened many times since then," Malloy said. "We are unfortunately a violent set of people and we also don't necessarily learn from lessons that were taught previously."



He found himself in the national spotlight, not just as a governor, but as a consoler to parents whose lives were forever changed.

Malloy was commended for his tough decision to inform loved ones that their children were dead before a final forensic identification, claiming it was "cruel" to leave them hoping for good news that would never come.

In Uvalde, parents and loved ones had to provide DNA samples to confirm their children's identities.

"I got to know a lot of the families that were impacted by Sandy Hook and quite frankly my thoughts went directly to them," Malloy said. "How painful this is for every American and then how much more painful it is for someone who had a similar experience."

In the wake of Sandy Hook, Malloy enacted several pieces of legislation to reform the state's gun laws, including universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

Malloy would not talk specifics about what current lawmakers should and should not do in regards to gun control, citing his role as chancellor of the University of Maine System.

He did, however, acknowledge the importance of states, towns, and cities doing their part to ensure school security.

"We're never going to get everything done, but let's get all the simple things done," Malloy said. "Let's continue to break down the stigma that's attached to mental health issues. And yes, tackle the other issues on a state-by-state or national basis that makes these kinds of events less common."

When asked if he believes the legislation passed when he was in office was effective in Conn., Malloy said all-and-all it was.

"What I know happened is we lowered crime very substantially, at least before the COVID experience, so over a long period of time, Connecticut was a safer place," Malloy said.

Now, while many families feel a lack of safety in their own communities, Malloy said parents' frustrations and worries are warranted.

"You have a right to be concerned, and you have a right to demand that the buildings your children attend for school are made safer," Malloy said.

NOTE: Malloy has faced criticism in his current role as chancellor recently. Over the past couple of weeks, faculty senates at four of Maine's seven university campuses have taken votes of "no confidence" in him.