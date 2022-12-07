Why NEWS CENTER Maine decided to air footage from the Uvalde school shooting

Sister station KVUE published video footage captured inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic day in May.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: On Tuesday, July 12, NEWS CENTER Maine decided to air clips from video surveillance footage captured inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during a shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Sister station KVUE based out of Austin, Texas, obtained the footage and made it available for other TEGNA stations to use at their discretion. Here's the transcript from our broadcast on what we decided to share and why:

We want to warn you that this story is disturbing. It's newly obtained surveillance video out of Uvalde, Texas, showing the shooter inside Robb Elementary School.

We decided not to show the actual shootings, but viewers will be able to hear gunshots.

If this is something you or somebody in the room could be triggered by, please take the moment to turn down the volume, look away, or turn off your TV altogether.

The 90-minute video was exclusively obtained by our sister station in Austin, Texas, which has been on the ground in Uvalde covering the story.

For our broadcast, we will only show a few seconds.

The video shows the shooter entering the school carrying an assault rifle.

The shooter walks down the hallway to the classroom, and you can hear shots being fired.

In the video, you can also see a child who has just been to the bathroom peeking around the corner, then running off.

Three minutes later, officers arrive.

However, it takes the officers another 77 minutes before they bust through the classroom door and take out the shooter.

In all, 21 people, 19 children and two teachers, were killed on that day in May.

Since then, many parents and members of the Uvalde community have criticized law enforcement for their delayed response in going after the shooter.

If you find it important to watch the full video, we have provided a link on our website.

