Here's how you can help support the Uvalde community

UVALDE, Texas — After the tragic school elementary school shooting in Uvalde, many organizations and local leaders are working to give people ways to support the Texas community.

In a city about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 70 miles east of the U.S.-Mexico border, at least 21 people, including 19 children, were shot and killed by an 18-year-old man at an elementary school on Tuesday, according to local officials.

The alleged shooter, identified by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as Salvador Ramos, shot and killed the victims at Robb Elementary School just after 11:30 a.m.

Some ages of the victims have not been confirmed, but Robb Elementary School houses 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.

An official account with First State Bank has been set up for donations through UCISD to assist the families of this tragedy.



Please know that the FSB account, is the only verified location to make any monetary donations. No other source is currently recognized. pic.twitter.com/psQb6fD6Ls — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday that an official account with the First State Bank has been set up for donations to assist families of the shooting. This is currently the only verified location to make monetary donations, according to district officials.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at any First State Bank branch. District officials are asking all checks payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund." Checked can be mailed to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX, 78801.

GoFundMe has created a page for various verified fundraisers for the victims.

The organization's "Trust & Safety" team has verified multiple fundraisers for victims, their families and the Robb Elementary School community.