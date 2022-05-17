President Biden calls Buffalo mass shooting 'domestic terrorism'

Biden delivered remarks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, calling the mass shooting a "murderous racist rampage."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in mourning following Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Buffalo Tuesday morning to speak with the victims' families. Both the president and the first lady visited the makeshift memorial that has been constructed on Jefferson Avenue. They were seen laying flowers at the memorial along with other state and federal officials including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, and Congressman Brian Higgins.

Ten people were killed in the shooting; three were injured. The alleged gunman was arrested on the scene and charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held without bail.

Biden later delivered remarks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, calling the mass shooting a "murderous racist rampage." The president listed the names of the 10 people who lost their lives and shared some additional information about each.

"What happened here is simple and straightforward - terrorism. Domestic terrorism," Biden said. "Violence inflicted in the service of hate and a vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people being inferior to any other group."

The president went on to say that white supremacy is a poison adding that it was allowed to "fester and grow before our eyes."

"The ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. None," Biden said.

He added, "In America, evil will not win - I promise you. Hate will not prevail. And white supremacy will not have the last word," Biden said.