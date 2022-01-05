These are the most striking images from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Rioters climbing walls, lawmakers taking cover and the QAnon Shaman. Here are some of the most striking images from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a day that will live on in infamy in American history.

January, 6 2021 — when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, terrorizing lawmakers and vandalizing a meeting place of the nation's legislature, and symbol of the American people.

It's now been a year since the breach happened. Here are some of the most striking photos from that day.

Tensions were high that Wednesday, as a joint session of Congress prepared to gather inside the Capitol to affirm now-President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. But before they gathered, supporters of former President Donald Trump rallied in Washington.

"We will never give up. We will never concede," Trump told the roaring crowd.

Less than an hour after the rally ended, the chaos began. A wave of protestors started swarming the Capitol.

Thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. Insurrectionists violently worked to break their way through a police barrier, and successfully did so.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse. After bulldozing their way through law enforcement, rioters even began climbing the west wall of the Capitol building, gearing up to force their way inside.

The building now donning the shame of vandalism, with broken windows and doors throughout.

A mob sweeps though the hallways, with some individuals clad in armor and equipped with weapons. The images portraying an America at war with itself.

At this point, insurrectionists have taken over the Capitol Building. Jacob Anthony Chansley, notoriously known as the QAnon Shaman, is pictured here alongside other rioters. He later became among one of the 700 people arrested in connection to the Capitol breach.

People were forced to take shelter in the House gallery as rioters tried to break into the House Chamber.

The rioters continued for hours until police were finally able to secure the inside of the building and clear the scene.