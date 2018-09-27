Search crews have discovered a body believed to be Maddox Ritch off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte FBI also tweeted that the body they found at around 1:00 p.m. Thursday is believed to be that of the missing Gastonia boy with special needs.

With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing. — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 27, 2018

Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement. Identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner’s office, police report.

A news conference about the ongoing search for Maddox will be held at 4 p.m. today, NBC Charlotte will hold that news conference live.

On Wednesday, Ian Ritch, the Maddox' father, took questions from reporters at the Greater Gaston Baptist Association in Gastonia. He said Maddox took off running in the opposite direction of his father and his friend Saturday at Rankin Lake Park.

This is as close as we could get- you can see law enforcement vehicles at the body-found area: pic.twitter.com/hw1xrz4tly — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) September 27, 2018

"He usually runs but will stop to give me a chance to pick him up," Ian said.

Ian said his son's disappearance has left him sleepless for several days and added that he hasn't eaten.

"I feel guilty for letting him get so far ahead of me," Ian said. "It just makes me nervous about where he is right now.

