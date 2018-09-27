GASTONIA, N.C. -- Authorities are continuing to seek answers after finding a body believed to be Maddox Ritch Thursday.

According to Gastonia Police, the body believed to be the missing 6-year-old with autism was found near Marietta Street and Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia at around 1 p.m.

Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton was emotional when delivering the news during Thursday evening's news conference.

"Our community is heartbroken," Chief Helton said. "This is not the end we had hoped for."

About 180 searchers came out to help find the missing boy, according to Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch. Like Helton, Welch said Thursday was a very sad day.

"There is no sense of accomplishment today," Welch said. "There's grieving."

Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement. Identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner’s office, Gastonia Police said.

FBI Supervisor Jason Kaplan said it is too early in the investigation whether foul play factored into Ritch's disappearance.

"The investigation is not over," Kaplan said. "In law enforcement, we will not take anything for granted... a lot of people have lost sleep."

Kaplan added there are many unanswered questions -- like where Maddox Ritch was, the direction of where he took off from his father and if any crimes were committed -- in the investigation.

Kaplan said the FBI still needs the public's help in gathering more information.

"We still want to hear from the others," Kaplan said. "Please call the tip line."

On Wednesday, Ian Ritch, the Maddox' father, took questions from reporters at the Greater Gaston Baptist Association in Gastonia. He said Maddox took off running in the opposite direction of his father and his friend Saturday at Rankin Lake Park.

"He usually runs but will stop to give me a chance to pick him up," Ian said.

Ian said his son's disappearance has left him sleepless for several days and added that he hasn't eaten.

"I feel guilty for letting him get so far ahead of me," Ian said. "It just makes me nervous about where he is right now.

