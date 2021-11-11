'Like an angel' | Devastated family confirm Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani declared dead at 22

The Texas A&M student is the ninth victim of the chaos during Friday night’s Travis Scott concert at NRG Park.

HOUSTON — Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani has been declared dead from the injuries she suffered during the chaos at the Astroworld Festival, her family confirmed at an emotional news conference.

Attorneys for the family said the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"She was like an angel for us.” Bharti's father Sunny said as his wife and other family members sobbed and held hands behind him.

"Bharti is love," said her mother, who was overcome by grief.

They say Bharti was the backbone of the family and "the light of their lives" who had a very bright future ahead of her.

The young Aggie went to the festival with her sister Namrata and a cousin — her first concert ever — but they got separated during the crowd surge.

“She was always looking out for me," Namrata said. "The last thing she said to me was, 'Are you okay?'"

When they found Bharti, she was badly injured after being trampled and she remained in ICU fighting for her life for several days.

The family will donate Bharti's organs in order to help others and plans to establish a foundation established in her name.

“Please make sure that she gets the justice – and I don’t want somebody else’s daughter to go like this," Sunny said.

A gofundme.com account was set up by the family to help cover expenses.

Bharti is the ninth victim from Friday night’s Travis Scott concert at NRG Park.