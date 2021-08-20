US extends its border restrictions again until Sept. 21, leaving many Mainers frustrated

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta variant, the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security extended its border restrictions Friday.

CALAIS, Maine — Businesses along the Maine border with Canada face another setback as they await the return of Canadians.

Border crossing restrictions from Canada, which were set to expire at midnight Friday, are extended once again. For many Mainers looking to reconnect with family, friends, or getting a boost in business, this border restriction extension is devastating.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Friday morning, basing the 30-day minimum delay on the ongoing COVID pandemic, especially after the growing case number from the delta variant.

Just two weeks ago, Canada opened its borders to U.S. non-essential travelers following a list of requirements, but the border has not open in the U.S direction.

To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021

The delay in dropping those restrictions hit hard on Calais businesses like Jo's Diner and Pizzeria that rely heavily on Canadians. Manager Cynthia Nichols said pre-COVID, many Canadians come to shop on this side of the border and have lunch in town on a regular basis. It's business that this and many other Maine towns have been out of for more than a year and a half.

"I would say that our business in house is a lot slower, fortunately there is a lot of people getting deliveries so we've benefited from that a lot, but as far as in house, and weekends, we've definitely been impacted a lot," Nichols said.

Calais City Manager Mike Ellis said some businesses in town closed and others have had a 30 to 40% loss in business because of the border closing.

"Our relationship with our Canadians friends is vital economically, but because of our close proximity, it's the family connection, the friends' connections, we do a lot of things together," said Ellis.

Ellis said border towns like Calais have greatly suffered since the pandemic hit.

"We just hope every day that that will turn around, but it's all about the safety, health, and wellbeing of everybody," said Ellis.

Vicky Oddo was not able to attend her father's funeral crossing the border into Canada.

"I couldn't go back to see my father who is in a nursing home, just put into a nursing home recently, back then and then this year he passed away in April, and we weren't allowed to cross and see him," she expressed.

When COVID hit, Oddo wanted to keep her job at the Calais IGA and moved to the United States with her American husband.



"I've worked here for nine years, I love this place, I love all the people, I love the customers," Oddo said.

But she really misses her family back home, and was not able to spend her fathers last days with him because of the border crossing regulations.